PM Modi didn’t double farmers’ income or create 2 cr jobs: Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

SURYAPETA : Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress is poised to sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state by securing at least 13-14 seats with a large majority. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting for the Nalgonda Parliamentary seat at Mattampally, Huzurnagar, on Saturday.

More than 10,000 Congress workers from various Assembly constituencies, including Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Nalgonda participated in the meeting. Several prominent leaders, including AICC incharge Deepa Dasmunshi, ministers Komatireddy Venkatreddy and Tummala Nageshwara Rao, former leader of opposition K Jana Reddy, Nalgonda Lok Sabha candidate K Raghuveer Reddy, addressed the gathering.

He said that Nalgonda boasts of the highest membership in the Congress, with over 4.5 lakh members.

The minister accused the BJP government of betraying the farmer’s community and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to fulfil promises made in 2016 to double farmers’ income by 2022 and for burdening farmers with GST on agricultural equipment and input materials.

Questioning the credibility of BJP leaders campaigning in Telangana, especially Prime Minister Modi, he demanded clarification on the promised creation of two crore jobs annually.

He expressed confidence that the people would teach a fitting lesson to PM Modi and the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, in her speech, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi highlighted Nalgonda’s historical support for the Congress party and urged continued support for Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy’s candidature in the Lok Sabha elections.