Telangana: Adilabad’s oil palm pilot project bears fruit

ADILABAD : For the first time, farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district are reaping the fruits of oil palm cultivation. Officials say this will encourage other farmers to shift towards this lucrative venture.
In the pilot project started by the state government in 2020–2021, 109 farmers across 284 acres in Kotapally and Bheemaram mandals of the Mancherial district switched to oil palm cultivation. Departing from traditional crops like cotton, these farmers are now seeing companies offering Rs 26,000 per tonne of harvest.
Itikyala Padma, a farmer from Kothapalli village in Bheemaram mandal, who planted oil palm seeds on approximately one acre three years ago, is now reaping the rewards.
Similarly, G Rajanna, a native of Raspalli village in Kotapally mandal, started oil palm cultivation three years ago and is now witnessing the fruition of his efforts.
With several company representatives visiting the fields to purchase the produce and directly depositing payments into farmers’ accounts, the cultivation process has been streamlined, providing farmers with valuable insights into crop patterns and cultivation techniques.
Speaking to TNIE, District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer V Uday Kumar says oil palm plants require less water compared to paddy and other crops. “We also encourage intercropping to supplement farmers’ earnings,” he says, adding that government subsidies further incentivise farmers to adopt this lucrative venture.
In 2022–23, 446 farmers cultivated oil palm across 1537.60 acres. In 2023–24, the officials aim to further increase cultivation to 3,400 acres. Bheemaram Oil Palm Nursery provides plants to interested farmers, with companies offering Rs 26,000 per tonne for produce.
While yields currently range from one to two tonnes per farmer due to the initial phase, expectations for a full crop and increased revenue from the fourth year onwards are high, the officials say.