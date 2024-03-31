Why is Danam Nagender not disqualified yet after he joined the Congress, BRS MLAs ask Speaker

The MLA pointed out that Nagender has been officially announced as the Congress Lok Sabha candidate. “If the Speaker takes a decision and disqualifies Danam Nagender, the entire country will rejoice. If action is taken against Nagender, they will be the ones who saved democracy. Four MLAs have defected, why is Speaker reluctant to take our petition? If the Speaker does not take action, we will go to court,” Kaushik Reddy said.

He said that there is nothing more shameful than getting elected on the symbol of one party and defecting to another. Kaushik Reddy alleged that Srihari, who is about to join the Congress, lacks ethics.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Errolla Srinivas alleged that former MLAs T Rajaiah, Aruri Ramesh and MP Pasunoori Dayakar left the party because of Srihari. He said that Kadiyam Kavya has no right to point fingers at KCR.

Srinivas alleged that those who are changing parties are acting like power brokers and lack political values. He demanded they resign from the Assembly.

Srinivas also expressed his willingness to contest for Warangal Lok Sabha seat if the party gives him the ticket.