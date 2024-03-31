Workshop on molecular bio techniques held at Osmania University

HYDERABAD: A two-day-long hands-on workshop on ‘molecular techniques for genome analysis’ was organised at the Osmania University (OU).

A total of 25 participants, including faculty, research scholars, undergraduate and postgraduate students from various colleges, institutes and universities across the state participated in the workshop.

The primary focus of the workshop, sponsored by the DBT-Builder Programme, was offering intensive and comprehensive hands-on training to equip participants with knowledge and skills in molecular biology techniques.

Technical sessions including experiments on RNA isolation, cDNA conversion, primer designing, and qPCR were conducted on day one. Multiple sessions such as analysis and interpretation of qPCR results, DNA isolation and estimation, PCR setup, and various genotyping analyses were conducted on day two of the workshop.

Prof H Surekha Rani, HoD of Genetics, OU, Prof D Karuna Sagar, Dean of the Faculty of Science, OU, Prof B Veeraiah, Principal of College of Science, OU, and other faculty members also were in attendance.

Sessions on DNA isolation

