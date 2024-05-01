Congress will be in power for five years in Telangana: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

SIDDIPET : Asserting that the state government would complete its full five-year term, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday reiterated the Congress’ commitment to fulfilling all pre-election promises.

Campaigning along with the party’s Karimnagar candidate, Velichala Rajender Rao, in Akkannapet, the minister said the Congress implemented free bus travel for women and the Rajiv Arogyashri initiatives within 24 hours of coming into power in the state. Under the health insurance scheme, he explained, poor people can seek free medical assistance till Rs 10 lakh. Additional schemes like free electricity for up to 200 units and LPG cylinders for Rs 500 were launched subsequently, he added.

Hitting out at the BRS, Prabhakar claimed that the pink party was implementing promises in a hurried manner at the end of the 10-year term. Still, many initiatives such as providing Rs 3,016 to unemployed people and three acres of land for every Dalit family, among others, were not executed, he added. He said the pink party has no right to criticise the Congress on non-fulfilment of promises within four years of assuming charge.

Stating that there was no benefit in voting for the BRS and BJP, Prabhakar said the Congress will ensure that reservations for the marginalised groups continue. The minister urged people to vote for the grand old party to keep democracy alive in India.