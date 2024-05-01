Congress will be in power for five years in Telangana: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

SIDDIPET : Asserting that the state government would complete its full five-year term, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday reiterated the Congress’ commitment to fulfilling all pre-election promises.
Campaigning along with the party’s Karimnagar candidate, Velichala Rajender Rao, in Akkannapet, the minister said the Congress implemented free bus travel for women and the Rajiv Arogyashri initiatives within 24 hours of coming into power in the state. Under the health insurance scheme, he explained, poor people can seek free medical assistance till Rs 10 lakh. Additional schemes like free electricity for up to 200 units and LPG cylinders for Rs 500 were launched subsequently, he added.
Hitting out at the BRS, Prabhakar claimed that the pink party was implementing promises in a hurried manner at the end of the 10-year term. Still, many initiatives such as providing Rs 3,016 to unemployed people and three acres of land for every Dalit family, among others, were not executed, he added. He said the pink party has no right to criticise the Congress on non-fulfilment of promises within four years of assuming charge.
Stating that there was no benefit in voting for the BRS and BJP, Prabhakar said the Congress will ensure that reservations for the marginalised groups continue. The minister urged people to vote for the grand old party to keep democracy alive in India.
‘BJP has not done anything for OBCs’
Congress nominee T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would be elected to power at the Centre. He said the alliance of opposition parties was committed to continuing reservations for OBCs. Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the BJP did not do anything for the OBCs. Additionally, Jeevan claimed that while the BJP waived off loans of thousands of crores for corporates while reducing the NREGA budget. At campaign meetings in Yedapally and Renjal, the Congress leader stated that the state government was committed to reopening closed sugar factories by the end of December 2025. He said the assistance for beedi workers will be increased to Rs 4,000/month after the Lok Sabha polls