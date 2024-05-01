Congress won’t get deposit back in Karimnagar: BJP LS candidate Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP candidate who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar, on Tuesday alleged that the Congress was circulating fake videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as it was incapable of taking on the saffron party directly. The Congress has resorted to spreading propaganda to secure a few votes in the Lok Sabha elections, he alleged.

Addressing the media after inspecting arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Vemulawada, scheduled for May 8, the BJP national general secretary said that Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was using ‘unparliamentary language’ against saffron party leaders.

He predicted that the Congress would not even get its deposit back in Karimnagar. He said that while the BJP was committed to fulfilling the aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Congress was insulting the ‘architect of the Indian Constitution’ regularly.