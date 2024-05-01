Fake deals, job offers major cybercrimes in Telangana districts

HYDERABAD : The intricate web of cybercrime feeds not only in the urban centres but also beyond the city borders, preying on unsuspecting victims. Outside the city limits, the modus operandi takes on a distinct flavour, with perpetrators alluring in the name of small-scale tasks and believable ones like credit and debit card reward points, enticing customers with irresistibility.

The loss of amount may differ sometimes depending on the modus operandi and the cybercrime offences that have been taking place in the districts and villages. Explaining the kinds of modus operandi the fraudsters come up with, a police official said, “Mobile phone deals on platforms like OLX sometimes are a good grab. These schemes are coupled with the deceptive promise of government initiatives such as the Pradhana Mantri Janata Yojana, luring innocent people into a web of deceit.”

The officer added, “Cyber criminals also employ tactics such as setting up fake mobile or cell phone towers and exploiting the housing market by duping property owners with false rental agreements.”

Unemployment is another complexity added to the current situation where graduates from BTech colleges in areas like Suryapet and Nalgonda are suffering losses. Many young graduates find themselves falling victim to fraudulent job offers. In a recent case in Khammam, a BTech student himself resorted to the crime and was apprehended.

The accused, Parepally Sai Krishna, had completed his BTech and was surviving with a small time business. In lieu of earning easy money, he used to send messages to HoDs of different colleges introducing himself as the student of the college and manipulate them into providing jobs for the students. He was contacted by three students where he promised jobs and asked them to pay Rs 35,000 to reserve the slot and Rs 35,000 after they receive their first salary. However, he escaped with the amount after three students paid him.