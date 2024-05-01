Nirmal tops in SSC exam, Hyderabad third from bottom

HYDERABAD : The State Secondary Certificate (SSC) public examination results for 2024 were announced by the director of government examinations on Tuesday.

Statewise, out of 33 districts, Nirmal district stood first with passing percentage at 99.05% — 99.33% girls and 98.74% boys and Vikarabad was the lowest with passing at 65.10% — 72.82% girls and 57.34% boys. Hyderabad stood at the 30th rank with 86.76% pass percentage: 89.90% girls and 83.41% boys.

A total of 5,05,813 students, including both regular and private, appeared for the exam, marking an increase from the 4,91,862 candidates of the previous year. In the regular category, 4,94,207 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,51,272 passed, with a passing percentage of 91.31%, a slight improvement of 4.71% in the passing percentage compared to previous year’s passing percentage of 86.60%.

Girls achieved a passing percentage of 93.25%, surpassing boys by 3.81% at 89.42%.

Among private candidates, 11,606 took the exam, with 5,772 passing with 49.73%. In this category as well, girls outperformed boys with a passing percentage of 54.14% compared to boys 47.40%.

Telangana State Residential, BC-Welfare Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Minority Residential, Model Schools, Private and KGBV schools secured pass percentage above the state average. On the other hand, Ashram, aided, ZP and government schools secured pass percentage below state average.