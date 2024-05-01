Nirmal tops in SSC exam, Hyderabad third from bottom

HYDERABAD : The State Secondary Certificate (SSC) public examination results for 2024 were announced by the director of government examinations on Tuesday.
Statewise, out of 33 districts, Nirmal district stood first with passing percentage at 99.05% — 99.33% girls and 98.74% boys and Vikarabad was the lowest with passing at 65.10% — 72.82% girls and 57.34% boys. Hyderabad stood at the 30th rank with 86.76% pass percentage: 89.90% girls and 83.41% boys.
A total of 5,05,813 students, including both regular and private, appeared for the exam, marking an increase from the 4,91,862 candidates of the previous year. In the regular category, 4,94,207 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,51,272 passed, with a passing percentage of 91.31%, a slight improvement of 4.71% in the passing percentage compared to previous year’s passing percentage of 86.60%.
Girls achieved a passing percentage of 93.25%, surpassing boys by 3.81% at 89.42%.
Among private candidates, 11,606 took the exam, with 5,772 passing with 49.73%. In this category as well, girls outperformed boys with a passing percentage of 54.14% compared to boys 47.40%.
Telangana State Residential, BC-Welfare Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Minority Residential, Model Schools, Private and KGBV schools secured pass percentage above the state average. On the other hand, Ashram, aided, ZP and government schools secured pass percentage below state average.
This year, 3,927 schools secured 100% pass percentage, while six schools — two aided and four private schools — secured 0% pass percentage. Telangana State Residential schools secured the highest passing percentage of 98.71% in the state. Subject wise, the second language pass percentage was the highest at 99.87%, whereas Mathematics had the lowest at 96.46%.
Medium-wise, English medium students recorded 93.74% pass percentage, surpassing their counterparts of Telugu and Urdu medium at 80.71% and 81.50% respectively.
SSC supplementary examination schedule
The SSC advanced supplementary exam will be held from June 3 to June 13.
Revaluation
Candidates who want to apply for revaluation have to remit `500 per subject up to May 15.
Reverification and supply of photocopy of answer book
Candidates who wish to apply for reverification have to submit the application form along with a fee of Rs 1,000 per subject.
1.4K Sri Chaitanya pupils get 10 GPA
As many as 1,402 students of Sri Chaitanya Schools secured a perfect 10 GPA in the Class 10 examinations, the results of which were announced by the on Tuesday. A total of 2,803 students secured 9.8 to 10 GPA while 5,207 students got 9.5 to 9.7 GPA and 8,216 students secured 9 to 9.4 GPA. The school’s overall GPA stands at an 9.2, with an overall pass percentage of 99.2%. As many as 84 branches of the school have achieved a 100% pass rate
12.5% of Narayana pupils secure perfect grades
A total of 12.5% of Narayana students who appeared for SSC 2024 secured 10 GPA. As many as 32,135 students got A grades. Meanwhile, 1,707 students have achieved a GPA of 9.8 or higher, while 3,112 students have secured a GPA of 9.5 or higher, and 4,674 students have earned a GPA of 9.0 or higher. The average GPA attained by Narayana students stands at 9.1. Dr P Sindhura director of Narayana Institutions, extended their heartfelt congratulations