Osmania University hostels to remain open throughout summer

HYDERABAD : In response to a group of students requesting to stay in campus hostels during the summer vacation, the Osmania University on Monday issued a notice confirming that the hostels will remain open throughout the break.

The notice was issued by the OU registrar P Laxminarayana a day after the university was caught in controversies over water and power shortage, which had led to protest by students in the campus.

The registrar said that as per the standard academic calendar, the university had announced summer vacation from May 1 to May 31.

“Traditionally, the period marks a time when students temporarily vacate the university hostels to spend quality time with their families or engage in various extracurricular activities off-campus and it facilitates the university administration to take up any minor repairs and renovations”, the notice said.

It further said that the university administration reviewed the formal representation given by a group of students, who expressed the desire to prepare for competitive examinations. Following the representation, it decided to keep the university hostels operational during the summer vacations to accommodate those students who wished to stay back on the campus and leverage the available facilities.