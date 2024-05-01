Telangana HC dismisses petitions against rejection of Lok Sabha seat nominations

HYDERABAD : A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Tuesday, dismissed several writ petitions challenging the rejection of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

One such petition was filed by Veerabrahma Rao, a resident of Golconda X Road, Jawaharnagar, seeking redressal from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state of Telangana, represented by its Chief Secretary, regarding the rejection of his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

Similarly, another writ petition was filed by Kallu Narsimulu Goud, who wanted to contest from the Medak parliamentary constituency, challenging the rejection of his nomination. Additionally, Shaik Toufeeq, from the Malkajgiri segment, filed a writ petition contesting the rejection of his nomination due to clerical errors.

The bench, however, unanimously dismissed all these writ petitions, citing an inability to intervene at this stage of the electoral process. The court said that since the election notification had already been issued and the electoral process had commenced, it could not interfere.