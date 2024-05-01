UPSC topper Ananya files complaint after finding fake accounts in her name

HYDERABAD : Donuru Ananya Reddy, who recently secured AIR 3 in UPSC civil services, filed a complaint at the cyber crimes police station alleging that several fake social media accounts have been created to impersonate her and deceive people using her identity.

In her official police complaint, which was filed on April 27, she mentioned that following the UPSC civil services 2023 results, where she secured the third rank, several social media accounts on platforms like Instagram, X and Telegram were created and the account holders were uploading images of Ananya in an attempt to impersonate her.

Ananya noted that while the fake accounts on Instagram have a substantial number of followers, there exists a few channels on Telegram that offer mentorship programmes under her name although she is not involved in the said programmes.

These channels are “even collecting money, which might harm financial interests of innocent aspirants,” she observed in her complaint.

Further, the Telangana UPSC topper also alleged that the fake social media accounts are uploading her pictures and this would amount to breach of privacy.

Submitting proof of the existence of these fake social media profiles, Ananya lodged a complaint against the unidentified persons on charges of cheating, impersonation and breach of privacy.

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime ACP Ravindra Reddy confirmed that a case has been registered and the police is investigating to find how many such profiles have been created and the amount of money they have collected from unsuspecting victims.