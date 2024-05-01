Verbal war erupts on ‘X’ between Revanth and BRS over Osmania University amenities

HYDERABAD : The war of words over the Osmania University amenities issue escalated on Monday as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the opposition BRS engaged in a blame game, holding the other accountable for the sorry state of OU.

A day after former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed the Congress government for failing to provide water and power to the university, Revanth slammed the Opposition for spreading false information.

The chief minister took to ‘X’ to post an earlier notice by the chief warden on summer vacation in OU dated May 12, 2023, which said that there was an acute shortage of water and electricity in the university hostels and messes.

Commenting on the notice, Revanth said, “Even in May 2023 when KCR was the chief minister, the chief warden of the university issued a similar notice regarding the closure of hostels and messes for a month in connection with summer vacations (dated May 12, 2023, to June 5, 2023) . It also mentioned the shortage of electricity and water.”

He said that KCR spreading the word that the university will close under the Congress rule was the zenith of his depravity.