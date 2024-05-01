Webcasting in all booths to ensure fair election in Hyderabad segment

HYDERABAD : To ensure free and fair polling process in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, webcasting facilities will be provided at all the 1,944 polling stations covering Malakpet, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Goshamahal Assembly segment.
According to Hyderabad District Collector and Returning Officer Anudeep Durishetty, micro-observers will also be deployed and CCTV cameras will be set up at all these stations. He also said that home voting for senior citizens above 85 years and people with disabilities (PwDs) will be on May 3 and 4.
“Of the 181 applications (12D forms) received for home voting, 129 applications have been accepted. Two teams for each Assembly constituency, consisting of polling officials, police escort, micro observers and others, have been appointed. These teams will visit the homes for persons who applied for home voting. The election authorities have requested the senior citizens and PwDs to stay at their homes on the day of voting,” Durishetty said.
“Postal voting for service voters who are deployed on election duty will take place from May 3 to 8 at Facilitation Centre at All Saints High School, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad in respect of all 17 LS constituencies and seven Assembly segments of Hyderabad LS seat. Under Form-12 (postal ballot), 5,989 applications were received from other districts and segments and 7,357 applications have been handed over to other districts and segments,” he added.
30 candidates in fray in Hyderabad constituency
Meanwhile, Durishetty said that as many as 30 candidates have entered fray in the Hyderabad constituency and the process of allotting symbols was completed on Monday.
“Printing of ballot papers for EVMs and home voting is under progress. The EVM ballot papers are being printed at the Government Press, Chanchalguda, while postal ballot papers are being printed at a selected printing press,” he added.
The total number of voters in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency as on April 25 is 22,17,094 (Male 11,25,310, female 10,91,587 and third gender 197). Around 36,723 youth voters in the age group of 18-19 years in the district have enrolled their names, he said.