Why is PM not acting against Telangana govt for collecting 'Revanth Reddy' tax, asks KCR

KHAMMAM : On the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a potshot at the ruling Congress in the state alleging that the money collected through ‘RR (Revanth Reddy) tax’ is being channelled to the party high command in New Delhi, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao questioned why the former was hesitant to take action against the state government for reportedly collecting illegal commissions. He asserted that the Congress and the BJP are the same entity working together to defeat the BRS in the state.
Addressing a street corner meeting in Kothagudem, he said that while Modi was ‘bada bhai’, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the ‘chota bhai’. Attacking the state government, the former chief minister said that the Congress-led administration was yet to fulfil its pre-election promises even though four months have passed since it assumed charge.
Additionally, he alleged that the chief minister was not objecting to Modi’s purported plan to divert Godavari river waters to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “If KCR was in power, no one would have dared to even dream of such a thing,” he opined.
‘Free bus scheme leading to suicides’
The BRS supremo claimed that owing to the free bus travel scheme for women extended by the Congress government, many auto-rickshaw drivers were losing out on earnings and resorting to suicide. He urged the locals to vote for the BRS to ensure that their issues are resolved.
“The previous BRS government protected the Singareni Collieries Company Limited from the clutches of the BJP government. Modi tried to hand over the coal mines to his business friends but we objected to this and protected the mines,” KCR said.
Alleging that the BJP was fanning communal tension across the country, the former chief minister said that the saffron party’s rule under the leadership of Modi has been abysmal.
Addressing the gathering, BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao appealed to the people to elect him from Khammam and allow him to raise their issues in Parliament. A lot of development was carried out under the BRS regime but the Congress has failed in all aspects, he opined.
Mahabubabad candidate M Kavitha and other party leaders also participated in the event.
‘Govt suspending power staff to hide mistakes’
BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday criticised the government over its alleged failure to provide uninterrupted electricity supply in the state and suspending ‘innocent’ employees to cover up its mistakes. These employees should teach the Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections, the former minister added. Addressing a meeting with autorickshaw drivers, the Siddipet MLA claimed that 28 drivers have died in the state after the Congress assumed power in December. Terming the BJP an ‘anti-workers party’, Harish alleged that the saffron party was colluding with corporates to enable the violation of workers’ rights. Claiming that the BJP-led Centre had ignored the issues of the poor, he claimed that the Union government has resorted to robbing the country at behest of Ambani and Adani