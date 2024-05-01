Why is PM not acting against Telangana govt for collecting 'Revanth Reddy' tax, asks KCR

KHAMMAM : On the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a potshot at the ruling Congress in the state alleging that the money collected through ‘RR (Revanth Reddy) tax’ is being channelled to the party high command in New Delhi, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao questioned why the former was hesitant to take action against the state government for reportedly collecting illegal commissions. He asserted that the Congress and the BJP are the same entity working together to defeat the BRS in the state.

Addressing a street corner meeting in Kothagudem, he said that while Modi was ‘bada bhai’, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the ‘chota bhai’. Attacking the state government, the former chief minister said that the Congress-led administration was yet to fulfil its pre-election promises even though four months have passed since it assumed charge.

Additionally, he alleged that the chief minister was not objecting to Modi’s purported plan to divert Godavari river waters to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “If KCR was in power, no one would have dared to even dream of such a thing,” he opined.

‘Free bus scheme leading to suicides’

The BRS supremo claimed that owing to the free bus travel scheme for women extended by the Congress government, many auto-rickshaw drivers were losing out on earnings and resorting to suicide. He urged the locals to vote for the BRS to ensure that their issues are resolved.

“The previous BRS government protected the Singareni Collieries Company Limited from the clutches of the BJP government. Modi tried to hand over the coal mines to his business friends but we objected to this and protected the mines,” KCR said.