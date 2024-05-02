23-year-old MBA student kills self over harassment by loan app executives

WARANGAL : A 23-year-old man hanged himself to death at his residence near Janmabhoomi Junction in Warangal. The victim, K Vishnuvardhan, an MBA student at a private college, took the extreme step because he was allegedly being harassed by executives of an online loan app, despite him clearing the loan.

According to Azam Jahi Mills Colony Inspector P Mallaiah, Vishnuvardhan had borrowed between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from the online application, which he spent on his personal needs.

“We suspect that the executives were harassing him over the phone despite him repaying the money. This might have caused him to kill himself. On Wednesday morning, his family members found him hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. We shifted his body to MGM Hospital for a postmortem analysis. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC and an investigation is underway,” he added.