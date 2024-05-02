24-year-old man stabbed to death by mobile thief

HYDERABAD : A phone-snatching attempt in Gudimalkapur police station limits on Monday night resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man identified as Mohammad Sanaullah. The victim, along with his friend, bravely resisted the snatchers’ attempt, leading to a violent altercation that ended in the tragedy.

Sanaullah, who sold toys for a living, was accosted by two bike-borne assailants who demanded his mobile phone. When he resisted the attempt of the assailants to snatch his cell phone, he was stabbed in the chest by one of them. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The police who launched an investigation into the case, may face a challenge in identifying the assailants as the bike they drove did not have registration number. They are relying on the CCTV footage.