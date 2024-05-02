AIMIM in a bind over supporting Congress or BRS in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR : The Karimnagar unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is undecided over who to support — the Congress or BRS — in the Lok Sabha elections.

While there have been reports of the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led party supporting the ruling Congress, it has traditionally supported the BRS in the past decade. Meanwhile, the party city unit president, Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain, shares a good political relationship with BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar. A few AIMIM corporators have reportedly lent their support to the BRS.

Meanwhile, Hussain convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to gather the opinion of party members. However, it was decided that a decision regarding this would be taken at the division in-charges meeting. Sources said the party leaders will follow the directions of Owaisi, who has reportedly extended support to the Congress.

A report is being prepared to submit to the party chief regarding the situation in Karimnagar. About 50% of AIMIM leaders and corporators are willing to support the Congress, while the remaining are inclined towards BRS. Some members have already met Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao. During the Assembly elections, the AIMIM supported the BRS in Karimnagar, Korutla and Peddapalli Assembly constituencies, while supporting the Congress party in others. In light of this dual decision, AIMIM leaders have stated that support factors and equations will change based on local requirements. Meanwhile, the party high command has asked AIMIM leaders to support the grand old party.