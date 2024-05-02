BJP, Congress focus on 10 segments in Telangana

HYDERABAD : As the election day draws closer, parties are intensifying their campaign, focusing on their strengths and weaknesses. Adding to the headache of the candidates and cadre are internal surveys and their predictions, which keep changing by the day.

Nevertheless, the three big parties — the BJP, Congress and BRS — are leaving no stone unturned to impress the voters.

The BJP, for instance, has upped the ante with its intense campaigning. Its national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and star campaigners have been visiting the state, addressing public and corner meetings, and holding roadshows. In an attempt to reach out to every voter, the party has also formed booth-level committees.

The saffron party’s national leaders have reportedly informed their state counterparts that their candidates have an edge over their rivals in at least 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Nadda reportedly told the state leaders to focus on door-to-door campaigning to secure as many LS seats as possible in the state. He is also believed to have instructed the contesting candidates and leaders to avoid group politics and work unitedly to ensure the party’s electoral success.