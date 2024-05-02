BRS social media convener held for circulating ‘fake news’ on Osmania University

HYDERABAD : BRS social media convener Krishank Manne was arrested on Wednesday on forgery charges after a complaint was lodged by the Osmania University chief warden for allegedly circulating fake news regarding the closure of messes and hostels.
Earlier in the day, Osmania police intercepted his vehicle at Panthangi toll gate while he was on his way from Kothagudem. Sources told TNIE that Krishank along with his team in two separate cars was heading towards the city when he was taken into custody by the police.
The family of Krishank and BRS leaders were worried as they had no idea as to who picked him up.
Krishank was taken to the East Zone DCP office for questioning. According to sources, he was shifted from one police station to another without being produced before a magistrate.
Following the complaint by the OU chief warden, the police registered cases under Sections 466, 468, 469 AND 505 (1) (C) of IPC. A day after the case was registered, the police launched a probe before arresting him on Wednesday.
According to the remand report, the arrested BRS leader was young, energetic and active on social media groups and he is in a position to create rivalries between political parties.
The police also mentioned that there was every possibility of Krishank committing further offences in view of the upcoming elections. It further said that arrest was necessary to prevent him from tampering with evidence. The BRS social media convener along with another party worker, Narender Rao, indulged in forging the document that was circulated on ‘X’, police said.
Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed the arrest of Krishank as atrocious and illegal. “Krishank is the voice of people’s movements, a symbol of Dalit consciousness, and a reflection of youth. Krishank is arrested only because he questioned gully Congress party’s failures and Delhi BJP’s oppressions. Congress and BJP will pay a heavy price for their joint witch hunt. These dictatorial acts will be punished in Telangana people’s court. Then, we saw emergency. Now, we are witnessing an undeclared emergency. The Congress-BJP will meet the same fate as faced by the then rulers for their onslaught on democracy. Our legal team is pursuing the matter and we will make sure justice will prevail,” KTR said on X.
Meanwhile, the BRS, in a complaint with the Election Commission, sought action against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for tweeting the forged circular on his ‘X’ handle with regard to the Osmania University holidays. The BRS alleged that the chief minister violated model code of conduct.