Congress has not fielded Muslim candidates in 12 states: AIMIM chief

HYDERABAD : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Congress has not fielded even a single candidate from the Muslim community in more than a dozen states.

Addressing a public meeting at Dabeerpura, the Hyderabad MP said: “In Parliament, the participating form of democracy was formulated in which people across every religion and caste were supposed to take part. According to the 2011 Census, there are 17 crore Muslims (around 14 per cent), but the Muslim MPs are only 4.5 per cent. In Maharashtra, there are 38 Lok Sabha seats and around 1.10 crore Muslims (around 12-13 per cent), but neither Congress, Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), nor Uddhav Thackeray (UBT) gave tickets to a Muslim person.”

“The Congress has also not given tickets to Muslims in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. On one side, Muslim people are not given tickets, and on the other side, the BJP’s manifesto does not even mention Muslims. So who will fight for you people? That is why I am saying these elections are very important for us,” he said.