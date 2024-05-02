DCA raids medical shop at Nampally for misleading claims

HYDERABAD : Continuing its clampdown on illegal sale and procurement of medicines, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at a medical shop in Nampally on Wednesday for selling medicines with a misleading claim.

As per the claim, the tablet-’Colinol-SPAS Tablets (Mefenamic Acid and Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets IP)-could be used to treat spasmodic dysmenorrhea and menstrual disorders, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the officials said.

The Act prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

The capsules are manufactured by Uttarakhand-based Vivimed Labs Ltd.

In cases of misleading advertisements, the Drug Control Administration books the manufacturer and seeks the assistance of retailers as witnesses.