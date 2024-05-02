Elect Madhavi, liberate Hyderabad from Razakars, says Amit Shah

HYDERABAD : Stating that a representative of the Razakars has been representing Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for the last 40 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the voters to support the BJP candidate in this elections.

Addressing the gathering at a truncated roadshow in the Hyderabad constituency, he said: “Elect Madhavi Latha with an absolute majority and liberate Hyderabad from the Razakars.”

Reiterating that the BJP’s target is to secure 400 seats, Amit Shah said: “Out of 400, one lotus should come from Hyderabad.”

Stating that no one should be afraid of exercising their franchise, Shah said: “Nobody has the courage to touch anybody from Hyderabad. Be it Hindus or Muslims, everyone should press the lotus button and help Hyderabad return to the mainstream.”

Shah had to cut short his roadshow, which started at the Mahankali Temple, due to lack of time. It was Shah’s first visit to the state since a case was filed against the Telangana Congress for circulating a doctored video of the speech he delivered at Siddipet, on reservations.

Interestingly, he did not refer to the video or the case during his roadshow.