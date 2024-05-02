Faulty motorcycle: TVS asked to pay Rs 10,000, provide bike service

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Medak, has ordered the TVS company to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a man from Khammam along with repairing his motorcycle after finding negligence of service on the company’s part.
In a one-of-its-kind case, Mohammed Irfan bought a TVS Jupiter bike in March 2019 for Rs 70,500, adding that the vehicle was running smoothly up to initial 30,000 km, after which the speed surprisingly started to drop down to 10 to 15 km per hour.
Noting that the situation could have led to a fatal accident, Irfan added that the issue did not get resolved despite sending the vehicle to a local service centre multiple times, which concluded that it has a manufacturing defect.
TVS said that the vehicle didn’t have any manufacturing defect citing the fact that it had run smoothly for the first 30,000 km and demanded an expert’s inputs to verify the claims.
As a result, the Commission turned to an expert, who initially claimed that the vehicle was perfect in speed and denied getting it dropped. But the complainant argued that the issue was taking place occasionally.
Based on his experience, the expert later indicated that the issue might be happening due to the electrical fault in the vehicle.
While the bench ruled out manufacturing defects, it observed negligence of service on the part of TVS owing to poor management in handling the issue. It ordered the company to repair the motorcycle and pay a compensation of `10,000 within 45 days from April 4.