Faulty motorcycle: TVS asked to pay Rs 10,000, provide bike service

HYDERABAD : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Medak, has ordered the TVS company to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a man from Khammam along with repairing his motorcycle after finding negligence of service on the company’s part.

In a one-of-its-kind case, Mohammed Irfan bought a TVS Jupiter bike in March 2019 for Rs 70,500, adding that the vehicle was running smoothly up to initial 30,000 km, after which the speed surprisingly started to drop down to 10 to 15 km per hour.

Noting that the situation could have led to a fatal accident, Irfan added that the issue did not get resolved despite sending the vehicle to a local service centre multiple times, which concluded that it has a manufacturing defect.