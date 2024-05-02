Former Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy joins Congress

HYDERABAD : Former minister A Indrakaran Reddy quit the BRS and joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi.

Indrakaran Reddy began his political career with the Congress. Later, he joined the TDP and won as an MP in 1991. He then returned to the Congress and secured victory as an MLA from Nirmal in the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2008, he contested the bye-elections from the Adilabad constituency and was elected as an MP for the second time. In 2014, he won as an MLA from BSP and subsequently joined the BRS party. He continued his tenure as an MLA in the 2018 elections under the BRS banner. However, in the recent assembly elections, he lost to the BJP candidate A Maheshwar Reddy from Nirmal.

Indrakaran served as Minister for Endowments, Law, and Housing from 2014 to 2018 in KCR’s government. From 2018 to 2023, he held the portfolio of Minister for Endowments, Law, Forest and Environment, Science, and Technology.

He is often considered one of the influential leaders of the erstwhile Adilabad district.