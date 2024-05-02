Gang of three arrested for Rs 15 crore plot fraud in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy police arrested a three-member gang that earned around Rs 15 crore over the last two decades through fraudulent sale of plots, using forged documents and fake owners in Ameenpur, Rameshwaram Banda and other areas near Hyderabad.

Superintendent of Police CH Rupesh said that the gang was nabbed after a thorough investigation based on a complaint received last month.He added that the three accused, previously detained in connection with a plot-related case, were further questioned, confirming their involvement in this racket spanning over 25 years.

The value of land in Ameenpur and Rameswaram Banda areas of Patancheru Assembly constituency has surged into crores.

Sources said that for the past two decades, the offenders targeted abandoned house plots, fabricating ownership details and making fake Aadhaar cards and selling DDs in their names.