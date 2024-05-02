Harish Rao accuses BJP of defaming BRS candidate

SIDDIPET : Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday urged the people to be alert to false propaganda being spread by the BJP against P Venkatram Reddy, the pink party candidate in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

While campaigning for Venkatram Reddy in Siddipet town, Harish Rao said: “It is a shame that the BJP is resorting to spreading false propaganda against our candidate for political gains. It is high time for BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao to stop such practices.”

He alleged that the BJP is spreading lies because they are unable to digest the fact that the people of Medak are supporting Venkatram Reddy.

“Similar false propaganda was carried out on social media platforms during the Dubbak byelection too. Don’t be fooled by BJP’s lies,” he said and added that Venkatram Reddy entered politics to serve the people. Venkatram Reddy, meanwhile, said that he will file a complaint with the Election Commission as well as police against Raghunandan.