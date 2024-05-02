INTERVIEW | Medak seat is mine, Congress, BRS competing for second place: BJP's Raghunandan

The determination to see the BJP forming the government at the Centre for the third time is as strong among the people as it is in candidates like me, says M Raghunandan Rao who is contesting from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s P Krishna, the BJP leader slams the Congress and BRS for questioning the saffron party’s commitment in contributing to the development of Telangana. While expressing confidence that he will “surely” secure the Medak seat, Raghunandan claims that the candidates of Congress and BRS were only competing for the second place.

Excerpts from the interview

What kind of response have you been receiving during your campaign?

I have been receiving a tremendous response. This is despite the extreme heat that the state is currently experiencing. Wherever I go, be it a town or a small village, people are welcoming me with “mangala haarati”. Though the BRS leaders claim that they have a strong hold in Siddipet and Gajwel, the BJP has been getting excellent support in these two constituencies. This is evident from the fact that thousands of people attended the recent public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patancheru and Andole.

Are you getting the right kind of support from your party colleagues?

Excellent. That’s how I want to describe the cooperation I am getting from my colleagues. The party cadre and leaders are working together to ensure my victory. Both the state and district-level leaders are working with such enthusiasm that one wonders if they themselves are in the fray. That shows their sincerity and how much they are committed to the cause of the party. With that kind of support, I am sure that we are going to secure the Medak seat with a huge majority.

Your rivals keep targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a daily basis, claiming that he has done nothing for Telangana in the last 10 years. Don’t you think it will affect your electoral prospects?

Not at all. Because the BJP-led Union government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has carried out several development works in Telangana. Akola-Nanded highway under Medak Lok Sabha segment, expansion of highways, construction of four-lane road from Medak to Siddipet, modernisation of railway stations, construction of new railway lines, allocation and release of funds directly to panchayats for development works in rural areas are some of them. If not for the Centre’s cooperation, the state government wouldn’t have had a petrol station to fill fuel in the chief minister’s car. And what has the Congress done for the state since it formed the government? It increased the state’s debt burden by `30,000 crores in just five months.

Whom do you consider as your main rival in this election?

I am not competing with anyone. I am very confident that I will win the Medak seat. The BRS and Congress candidates are competing for the second place.