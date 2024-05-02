INTERVIEW | People are waking up to Congress’s lies, they’ll vote for BRS in LS polls: Nama Nageswara Rao

BRS Khammam candidate Nama Nageswara Rao claims that the people of Telangana are angry with the Congress government as it “failed in all aspects”. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s B Satyanarayana Reddy, the incumbent MP says that the people have now woken up to the lies of the Congress and they have decided to vote for the BRS in the Lok Sabha polls looking at the track record of the pink party in implementing multiple welfare and development initiatives. Stating that his political values are sincerity and integrity, the former BRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha said he brought in thousands of crores from the Centre for the development of Khammam in the last 10 years.

Excerpts from the interview

How is your campaign going on and what kind of response have you been receiving from he people?

The people’s response has been very positive. They’ve come to realise that the Congress came to power by deceiving them. During my campaigning, people have been expressing their grievances against the Congress government for failing to fulfil the promises it made to them. Farmers, in particular, reminisce about the days when the BRS was in power and how the then chief minister [K Chandrasekhar Rao] had extended schemes like Rythu Bandhu.

What strategies are you employing to seek votes?

When I interact with the people, I explain to them how the Congress has betrayed them by not fulfilling the promises, including `15,000 under Rythu Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa for podu lands, 10 grams of gold for under the Kalyana Laxmi scheme, `4,000 pension and financial assistance for unemployed youth. I also highlight the dire situation faced by farmers, with crops drying up in the erstwhile Khammam district due to water shortage, and the government’s failure to address these issues.

What were your achievements during your 10-year tenure as Khammam MP?

During my tenure, I managed to bring `10,000 crore funds for the development of the constituency. I played a crucial role in securing approvals for `8,000 crore worth of national highway projects around Khammam. Before my term, there was no four-lane road from Khammam to Suryapet. Before that, numerous accidents used to occur on the existing two-lane road. Through persistent efforts, including writing 120 letters to the Union government, we finally completed the road, due to which people are now able to travel safely on this route. Additionally, I advocated for and facilitated the construction of a new railway line from Bhadrachalam to Kovvur, which has been completed up to Sathupalli. I have also played a major role in the completion of several railway under and over bridges in the district. I also secured funding for various works under the MGNREGS and Prime Minister Sadak Yojana schemes. Due to these efforts, Khammam and Madhira railway stations have also been developed.

How is the support from the party high command, and what role are local leaders playing in your campaign?

The party is extending complete support in all aspects. Local leaders from all the seven Assembly segments, including Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Tata Madhu, Kandala Upender Reddy and Vanama Venkateswara Rao, along with former MLAs, are actively participating in my campaign. They are vigorously campaigning and working towards ensuring my victory. The people are aware of the welfare schemes implemented by the BRS and they have decided to cast their votes for the BRS.

Are you optimistic of retaining the Khammam seat?

I firmly believe that I will win with a significant majority. This isn’t just my claim. This is the sentiment among people.