No quota for Muslims in the name of religion: PM Modi

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will not allow reservations meant for Dalits, Adivasis and OBC communities to be given to Muslims in the name of religion till his last breath.
Addressing a public meeting in Alladurg mandal in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment, he said the country’s Constitution is a “religious text” for him. Attacking the Congress over the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that it was done to mislead people and incite societal tensions.
In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi alleged that the money collected in Telangana through “RR tax” is being channelled to Delhi.
Tearing into the Congress, Modi alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first PM, started insulting the Constitution from the first day itself. “His [Rahul Gandhi’s] grandmother [Indira Gandhi] destroyed the Constitution and declared Emergency in the country. Access to democracy was curtailed, lakhs of Indians were jailed, newspapers were shut down,” he added. Highlighting that Rajiv Gandhi brought in an “atrocious” law to scare the media, Modi said that those who are speaking about the Constitution should look into their own actions.
Speaking on the occasion, Modi exuded confidence that he will celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale in his third term and go to every street to expose the sins of the Congress.
Congress will bring inheritance tax: Modi
The prime minister said that when the world was progressing, India was trapped in the shackles of corruption by the Congress. He said, “The world was progressing, but India fell prey to policy paralysis”.
He added that the NDA brought India out of that phase with great difficulty, but the Congress wants to take the country back to those days.
The PM said, “The Congress leaders are talking about bringing inheritance tax if voted to power. It is planning to collect more than half, 55%, as tax on inheritance.”
According to Modi, the grand old party has five symbols whenever it is in power — jhoote vaade (false promises), vote bank politics, backing the mafia and criminals, dynastic politics and corruption.
He further alleged that the Congress government is looting Telangana as the BRS did earlier. The Congress’ strength comes from keeping the poor poor, he added.
The PM claimed that while every vote matters to the saffron party, their vote bank is paramount to the Congress. “In Hyderabad, even the Ram Navami procession is being banned to please a section of voters,” he said.