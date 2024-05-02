No quota for Muslims in the name of religion: PM Modi

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will not allow reservations meant for Dalits, Adivasis and OBC communities to be given to Muslims in the name of religion till his last breath.

Addressing a public meeting in Alladurg mandal in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment, he said the country’s Constitution is a “religious text” for him. Attacking the Congress over the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that it was done to mislead people and incite societal tensions.

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi alleged that the money collected in Telangana through “RR tax” is being channelled to Delhi.

Tearing into the Congress, Modi alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first PM, started insulting the Constitution from the first day itself. “His [Rahul Gandhi’s] grandmother [Indira Gandhi] destroyed the Constitution and declared Emergency in the country. Access to democracy was curtailed, lakhs of Indians were jailed, newspapers were shut down,” he added. Highlighting that Rajiv Gandhi brought in an “atrocious” law to scare the media, Modi said that those who are speaking about the Constitution should look into their own actions.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi exuded confidence that he will celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale in his third term and go to every street to expose the sins of the Congress.