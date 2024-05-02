PM Modi looted nation, KCR plundered Telangana, says Bhatti

KHAMMAM : Asserting that the people of Telangana were frustrated with the “lies” of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the voters drove the former chief minister away to bring Indiramma Rajya in the state.
Addressing a meeting at Kusumanchi, he claimed that KCR spread lies during his campaign programme in the district on Monday. “The BRS was built on a foundation of lies. Whenever KCR opens his mouth, only lies come out,” Vikramarka opined.
He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Union government are ruling the country using lies and fabricated stories. The deputy chief minister claimed that the prime minister was giving the country’s wealth and resources to crony capitalists. “In the last 10 years, Modi stole the nation’s wealth while KCR looted the state’s resources,” he added.
Drawing a comparison between the prime minister and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vikramarka said that while the former wants to destroy the Indian Constitution, the Wayanad MP wants to ensure equitable distribution of wealth and protect democracy. He urged the locals to vote for party Khammam candidate Raghuram Reddy and elect him by a huge margin.
Days after the CPM announced its decision to support the Congress in the state, party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram predicted that Raghuram would be elected from Khammam and the grand old party would win all seats in Telangana.