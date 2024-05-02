PM Modi looted nation, KCR plundered Telangana, says Bhatti

KHAMMAM : Asserting that the people of Telangana were frustrated with the “lies” of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the voters drove the former chief minister away to bring Indiramma Rajya in the state.

Addressing a meeting at Kusumanchi, he claimed that KCR spread lies during his campaign programme in the district on Monday. “The BRS was built on a foundation of lies. Whenever KCR opens his mouth, only lies come out,” Vikramarka opined.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Union government are ruling the country using lies and fabricated stories. The deputy chief minister claimed that the prime minister was giving the country’s wealth and resources to crony capitalists. “In the last 10 years, Modi stole the nation’s wealth while KCR looted the state’s resources,” he added.