Raheel accident case: Telangana cops gear up to record statement of victim’s mother

HYDERABAD : In a significant development in March 2022 accident case allegedly involving Shaik Raheel, the son of former BRS Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amir, the police are gearing up to record the statement of Kajal Chauhan, the mother of the infant victim. The police reopened the case in the middle of March after Raheel was involved in another accident in front of the Pragati Bhavan (now renamed Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan after the Congress came to power) and attempts were made to shield him by implicating another person in the case.

His SUV crashed into the traffic barricades in December 2023 while he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Two inspectors were suspended for their alleged attempts to protect the former MLA’s son.

Kajal will come to Hyderabad from Ahmadnagar in Maharashtra to record her statement in court soon.

Kajal and her husband who left for their home after their son died in the accident, came back and narrated the trauma they went through after the boy’s death and monetary burden they had to bear for her medical treatment. They reportedly told the police that they had spent about Rs 15 lakh for her treatment.