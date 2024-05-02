Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in Telangana from May 5

HYDERABAD : AS the Lok Sabha election day draws closer in Telangana, the state Congress has chalked out plans to intensify its campaigning across the state.

As part of this strategy, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing public meetings and holding roadshows in the coming days.

Sources confirmed that Rahul will be campaigning in Telangana on May 5 and 9.

On May 5, he will address a public meeting at Nirmal under Adilabad constituency and at Gadwal under Mahbubnagar segment. On May 9, he will address public meetings at Karimnagar and Saroornagar in Hyderabad.