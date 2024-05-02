Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in Telangana from May 5

HYDERABAD : AS the Lok Sabha election day draws closer in Telangana, the state Congress has chalked out plans to intensify its campaigning across the state.
As part of this strategy, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing public meetings and holding roadshows in the coming days.
Sources confirmed that Rahul will be campaigning in Telangana on May 5 and 9.
On May 5, he will address a public meeting at Nirmal under Adilabad constituency and at Gadwal under Mahbubnagar segment. On May 9, he will address public meetings at Karimnagar and Saroornagar in Hyderabad.
The party has lined up three public meetings and roadshows for Priyanka. On May 6, she will address public meetings at Yellareddy and Tandur. On the same day, she will participate in a roadshow in Secunderabad constituency. The following day, she will address a public meeting at Narsapur and participate in roadshows at Serilingampally and Kukatpally.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also the president of TPCC, has been addressing two public meetings and holding two roadshows per day. According to sources, he is likely to increase this number to three in the coming days, especially in the segments where the Congress is likely to face a tough fight.