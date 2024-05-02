Revanth Reddy responsible for Amit Shah’s doctored video, says Telangana BJP chief

HYDERABAD : Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is fully responsible for the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech. Addressing the media in the city, he termed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s behaviour since the last week as “alarming”.

The Culture Minister warned that no matter who was involved in it, they will face jail time.

The BJP state chief said that Revanth Reddy, who had said that the Congress party would win 14 parliamentary seats in the state, is talking every day as if the ground is shaking under his feet. Congress is unable to make an impact in the parliamentary elections, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that Revanth Reddy, who never participated in the statehood movement and opposed it during his time in TDP, is now talking about Telangana pride. The grand old party possesses Italian DNA, he alleged.