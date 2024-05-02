Revanth Reddy responsible for Amit Shah’s doctored video, says Telangana BJP chief

HYDERABAD : Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is fully responsible for the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech. Addressing the media in the city, he termed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s behaviour since the last week as “alarming”.
The Culture Minister warned that no matter who was involved in it, they will face jail time.
The BJP state chief said that Revanth Reddy, who had said that the Congress party would win 14 parliamentary seats in the state, is talking every day as if the ground is shaking under his feet. Congress is unable to make an impact in the parliamentary elections, he added.
Kishan Reddy said that Revanth Reddy, who never participated in the statehood movement and opposed it during his time in TDP, is now talking about Telangana pride. The grand old party possesses Italian DNA, he alleged.
The BJP state chief said that while the Congress is spreading lies that the BJP will abolish reservations, the BRS is spreading false propaganda that Hyderabad will be declared as a Union Territory if the saffron party comes to power. He added that the people of Telangana are their shield against the mudslinging by the Congress and BRS.
Alleging that the Congress is adopting a soft attitude towards corruption carried out by the BRS, the BJP leader claimed that just as the BRS party supported the Congress in the note-for-vote case, the Congress is supporting the corruption that took place during the BRS regime.