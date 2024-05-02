Scrapping reservations is RSS’ core ideology, it is BJP’s agenda: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to scrap the reservations by using the Justice Venkatachalaiah Commission report, submitted in 2002 recommending changes to the Constitution of India.

Addressing the media here, he said: “In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, welfare and development are irrelevant for the BJP. Its only agenda in these polls is whether or not to change the Constitution.”

Stating that he has evidence to prove his claim, he said: “On February 22, 2000, on the occasion of 50 years of Independence, the then Vajpayee government issued a gazette notification to constitute a commission to make suitable recommendations for any possible changes to the Constitution. Former chief justice of India Justice Venkatachalaiah headed the commission and it submitted its report in 2002. If the BJP retains power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will try to implement its recommendations.”