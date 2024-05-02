Telangana candidates feel the heat as daily-wage workers demand more for campaigning

KARIMNAGAR : As the mercury keeps rising, candidates of different political parties are finding it difficult to engage daily wage workers in their campaign.

Unlike in the previous polls, the labourers are reportedly not willing to campaign the whole day. Instead, they are offering their services only in the mornings and evenings. This is especially so in the Karimnagar and Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituencies.

In fact, the workers are demanding more money for less hours of work due to rising temperatures.

According to one “agent” who mobilises people for such canvassing work, the labourers are demanding anywhere between `200 to `300, water, butter milk and other such beverages to attend street corner meetings, which usually last around two hours.

“To attend public meetings, where they have to spend at least five hours, they are demanding `500, snacks and beverages,” he added.

Political parties are now competing with each other to mobilise people for their campaign meetings and roadshows. They are approaching the “agents” to book people in advance.