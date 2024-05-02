Telangana CM made derogatory remarks against BRS: KCR

MAHABUBABAD : BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao said that while the ECI imposed a 48-hour ban on his election campaigns, it is not taking any action against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who, according to him, also made derogatory statements against him and his party.

Addressing the public in a road show in Mahabubabad while campaigning for candidate Maloth Kavitha, Rao alleged that the Congress government assured loan waivers to farmers and promised to give one tola gold for eligible brides, which were not fulfilled.

“Other promises include a pension hike, Rs 500 bonus on MSP, Rs 15,000 in financial assistance to farmers per acre, and Rs 1200 for agricultural workers,” he added.