Telangana CM made derogatory remarks against BRS: KCR

MAHABUBABAD : BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao said that while the ECI imposed a 48-hour ban on his election campaigns, it is not taking any action against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who, according to him, also made derogatory statements against him and his party.
Addressing the public in a road show in Mahabubabad while campaigning for candidate Maloth Kavitha, Rao alleged that the Congress government assured loan waivers to farmers and promised to give one tola gold for eligible brides, which were not fulfilled.
“Other promises include a pension hike, Rs 500 bonus on MSP, Rs 15,000 in financial assistance to farmers per acre, and Rs 1200 for agricultural workers,” he added.
Regarding the Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme, Rao said that the government should have focused on the livelihood of auto drivers too. “Auto drivers are in distress as the scheme has affected their earnings; hence, the onus is on the government to address it,” he said.
He said that the BRS government had carved out the Mahabubabad district from the erstwhile Warangal district to develop backward regions. He appealed to the people to teach a fitting lesson to Revanth in the upcoming polls.
Rao alleged that the PM Modi is trying to divert Godavari water to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “Why is the chief minister not responding and is silent on the Godavari water issue? Revanth has already handed over the management of Krishna river water to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). During the BRS government’s tenure, we never tolerated the involvement of the Centre in the sharing of water between Godavari and Krishna,” he said.