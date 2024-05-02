Telangana to see more heatwave days in May: IMD

HYDERABAD : In the monthly outlook for temperature and rainfall released for May, the IMD predicted 2–4 above normal heatwave days for Telangana, as the state continues to grapple with scorching heat.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across most parts of the country, including Telangana, indicating harsher summers for much of May. Seven districts in the state recorded heatwave conditions as temperatures continued to rise above 46°C on Wednesday.

Nalgonda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.6°C, followed by Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Suryapet at 46.5°C, while 16 districts remained above the 45°C mark of the highest maximum temperature in the red warning code of extreme temperatures.

Quthbullapur records highest temp in city at 43.4°C

The highest maximum temperature in Hyderabad, 43.4°C, was recorded at Quthbullapur on Wednesday.

The state recorded a maximum average temperature of 43°C against the normal 40.9°C, whereas GHMC recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6°C against a normal of 40.4°C in April.

As per the TSDPS report, comparing temperatures from the previous year to this year reveals a significant difference of 11°C in the maximum temperatures in the state. On May 1,2023, the maximum temperature was 35.8°C, whereas temperature has touched the 47°C-mark this May, as per the TSDPS report.

The IMD said that dry weather will prevail in the state till May 4, after which light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places from May 5 to May 7.

Orange alert

The state has been issued an orange alert for the next three days as prolonged heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in districts of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizampet, Nizamabad and nearby areas; other districts have been put on yellow alert.

The city will experience partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures of around 42°C and 30 degree respectively, with northwesterly wind speeds of 4–8 kmph for the next 48 hours.

IMD observation in the monthly report

“Currently, El Niño conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific region, sea surface temperature anomalies continue to weaken across most parts of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The latest MMCFS (Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System) forecast suggests that these El Niño conditions are likely to turn into neutral conditions in the beginning of monsoon season. In addition to El Niño-Southern Oscillation conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as the Indian Ocean SSTs also influence the climate in India. Currently, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean. The latest climate models indicate that positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon”, the IMD said, adding that these changes suggested favourable conditions for rainfall during the southwest monsoon season