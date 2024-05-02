‘Tracing sources spreading fake videos’: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer

HYDERABAD : “Whenever complaints on fake or doctored videos circulating on social media are received, we are referring them to respective cybercrime cells for verification through district electoral officers (DEOs). Wherever they are found to be fake, we are asking the social media platforms concerned to remove them. Secondly, we are tracing the sources spreading such media and taking action against them,’’ said Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj.

The chief electoral officer’s remarks gained significance amidst a war of words between political parties over a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Telangana on April 23.

He mentioned that the election authorities referred complaints related to “fake or doctored videos” to the ECI for further action.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Vikas Raj announced that all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 35,808 polling stations have been set up in the state to facilitate 3.32 crore people to exercise their right to vote across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.

In total, 525 candidates remain in the fray for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, with Secunderabad having the highest number of 45 candidates and Adilabad the lowest 12 candidates in the state.

Vote with friends, family, make it enjoyable: CEO

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has urged voters in the state to make voting an “enjoyable experience” by coming to polling stations with their families and friends. At a meeting with radio jockeys at his office on Wednesday, the CEO made a plea to the people of Telangana to ensure a high voter turnout in the upcoming elections, both in rural and urban areas. The CEO asked them to continue their special programmes to educate people on the importance of voting, motivating them to visit the booths on polling day. The jockeys were reminded of their initiatives to engage with youths through their programmes and characters, and were asked to cater to every age group.