TSRTC driver suicide: MD denies harassment charges

HYDERABAD : After a TSRTC driver allegedly died by suicide due to harassment by higher officials in Vikarabad on Monday night, MD VC Sajjanar on Tuesday denied the claims, calling them baseless.

Taking to X, Sajjanar said the deceased, T Rajappa, was undergoing personal issues and, as a result, died by suicide. He was posted at Tandoor Depot in the district since 2018.

On Monday night, Rajappa was found hanging from a tree by the natives in Daulapur village of Yalala mandal. As per reports, the driver blamed his higher officials for the suicide.

However, expressing his sorrow over the demise, Sajjanar said, “It is learned that Rajappa committed suicide on Monday night in his native village, Doulapur, in Yalala mandal of Vikarabad district. It is sad that he committed suicide. The organisation is deeply saddened by Rajappa’s death. It seems that Rajappa’s suicide was due to personal reasons.

It is not fair to blame the company authorities for suicides due to family problems. The local police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The news that RTC officials committed suicide due to harassment is completely baseless and untrue.”

The driver, who was an employee of RTC since 2013 and got unwell due to medical issues, was said to have been sent for 12 days last month without informing the authorities. “He (Rajappa) has not attended work for the last three days,” Sajjanar said.

