4 rob CRPF SI, held at Malakpet railway station in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Kacheguda railway police along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a four-member gang that allegedly robbed a gold chain worth Rs 1.40 lakh, two mobile phones, a smartwatch and cash from a CRPF SI who was travelling in an MMTS train last week.

The SI was travelling between Yakutpura and Huppuguda on Saturday when the gang robbed him. During regular checks at Malakpet railway station on Thursday, the police noticed four persons behaving suspiciously and trying to evade the police.

Upon frisking and checking the persons, the police found them in possession of two knives, a broken gold chain and other stolen items.