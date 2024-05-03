Cong, BRS invoke NTR to attract Kamma voters in Khammam

KHAMMAM : Expecting a tough battle in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress and BRS are invoking TDP founder and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao to woo Kammas, a dominant community in the segment.

In fact, the leaders of these two parties are praising late NTR and his policies with the sole aim of luring the Kamma voters to their side.

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, during a recent roadshow, described NTR as the saviour of the downtrodden and recalled how thousands of poor people benefited from his Rs 2 per kg rice and other welfare schemes introduced by him.

BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, who is seeking re-election from Khammam, is playing the Kamma card in an attempt to woo the voters of this community.

Not to be left behind, the Congress leaders too joined the bandwagon of praising the former CM. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is leaving no opportunity go waste in praising NTR during public meetings and roadshows being held in the constituency. He is even demanding that the TDP founder be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

The Congress has also roped in popular actor Daggubati Venkatesh’s daughter Aashritha to campaign for its candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy.

Aashritha, who is married to Raghuram’s eldest son Vinayak Reddy, has been campaigning vigorously, reaching out to as many people as possible especially in high-rise apartment complexes.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s daughter Swapni, who is married to Raghuram’s second son Arjun Reddy, is also campaigning on behalf of her father-in-law.

Actor Venkatesh too would be joining his daughter to campaign for Raghuram on May 7.

BJP candidate Tandra relies on Modi’s popularity

BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao, meanwhile, is on a whirlwind tour of the constituency, visiting even remote areas to reach out to maximum number of people.

Vinod Rao, who belongs to the Velama community, is highlighting the achievement of Narendra Modi government during his campaign even while projecting himself as a “local” who will strive to turn Khammam into a model constituency if people give him the opportunity to serve as an MP.