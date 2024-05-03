Cong re-suspends rebel leaders in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Days after rebel leaders — former market committee chairman A Sanjeev Reddy, former DCC president Shajid Khan and former TPCC general secretary G Sujatha — rejoined the Congress, the party high command, taking cognisance of the wave of protests, reportedly issued fresh orders to continue their suspension, which was set to last six years.

After they were re-inducted to the party, followers of Congress Adilabad segment in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy have been protesting demanding that they be asked to serve the rest of the suspension period. Taking cognisance of the opposition, the leadership reportedly re-suspended them on Thursday.

Left before polls

The leaders, who had left prior to the Assembly polls, were suspended for “anti-party activities” after Sanjeev contested as an Independent while the other two leaders supported him in the polls