Congress minister trying to cover up phone-tapping case, says Bandi

HYDERABAD : Karimnagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused a Congress minister from Karimnagar of having links with BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and trying to cover up the phone-tapping case.

Speaking to reporters here, the former state BJP president alleged that former Intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is an accused in the case, has sent money to Delhi through this minister.

The BJP leader said that Radha Kishan Rao, a police officer accused in the case, carried out the alleged phone-tapping from Pratima Hotel in Karimnagar and the residence of Ashok Rao, an associate.

“Ashok Rao is now looking after the affairs of Congress’ Karimnagar MP candidate Rajender Rao. Prabhakar Rao is the main reason behind Rajender Rao getting the Congress ticket,” Sanjay alleged.

Stating that he was a victim of the alleged phone tapping, Sanjay claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS MLA T Harish Rao too were victims of this scandal.

Sanjay Kumar demanded that the phone-tapping probe should be handed over to the CBI.

Expressing suspicion that phones are still being tapped, he said that the investigation should also be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if necessary.