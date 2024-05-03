Depleting water at Kondapochamma reservoir marks raise nostalgia levels

SIDDIPET : The rapidly plummeting water level of the Kondapochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency is leaving oustees of the project nostalgic.

The oustees are being reminded of the past by the sight of monuments and graves in their villages that were submerged to make way for the reservoir.

The Kondapochamma project is of 8 tmcft capacity, and the submerged villages are now once again visible with the water level receding. It may be noted that four villages — Bailampur, Mamidala, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally thanda — were submerged in the project after the government diverted water into the project in 2020.

Singham Raju, once a resident of Thanedarpally village said that traces of three villages, except Bailampur, are now visible. He said that when they look at the village, they remember their past, their family members, relatives and close friends. He said that when the villagers left, some started living in the resettlement colony while others moved to Gajwel town or Hyderabad.

He said that when they were in the village, they used to greet each other affectionately, but now many of them are living in different areas and their lifelong ties have been broken. Along with Thanedarpally, the landmarks of Mamidala village are also visible.

Officials of the Irrigation department said that the project, which has a capacity of 8 tmcft, currently has only 4.5 tmcft. If the water level dips further, all the four submerged villages will be visible.

Officials expect the villages submerged for the Mallanna Sagar project to be visible in a few more days as the water level there is dipping too. Officials said that drinking water is being supplied to many areas every day from the project.