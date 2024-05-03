Groundwater levels in Kamareddy plummet, it’s time for sample taking

KAMAREDDY : With summers reaching a peak, several districts across the state have seen a drop in the groundwater table. To take stock of the situation and availability, Kamareddy district groundwater officer M Sathish Yadav said they are testing the water level by collecting samples using the mobile hydrology laboratory, under the National Hydrology Project.

On Thursday, he along with other officials and staff members collected samples from Old Rajampet, Narasannapally, Maddikunta, Visannapally, Adlur, Gargul and Ramareddy villages.

Officials said that they will take up the process to gauge the water table regularly in a bid to protect groundwater, which is critical for drinking and cultivating crops.