Hyderabad Metro hits 50 crore passenger mark

HYDERABAD : Confirming its tag of being the ‘the transportation lifeline’ of the city, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has recorded a ridership of 50 crore passengers since its inception in 2017, officials announced on Thursday.

According to a press communique, the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) and the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) are going to celebrate the occasion and launch the customer loyalty stall and Green Miles loyalty club at Ameerpet Metro Station on Friday

Currently, the Hyderabad Metro operates along three corridors covering approximately 69.2 km: Corridor-I, running from Miyapur to LB Nagar; Corridor-II, connecting JBS to MGBS; and Corridor-III from Nagole to Raidurgam. Launched in 2017, through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model initiated in 2008, the Hyderabad Metro has quickly become India’s third-longest operational Metro network, following the Delhi Metro and Namma Metro in Bengaluru, the release added.

Expansion planned

Amidst overwhelming citizen response, the state government, earlier this year, finalised and approved new routes for the proposed Phase-2 expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), covering a distance of 70 km to connect the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from all corners of the city. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prioritise the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, particularly to enhance connectivity to RGIA and in view of the escalating traffic congestion apart from addressing future public transportation needs.

Officials said the Metro rail has become a reliable option for commuters in Hyderabad. As the city continues to grow, it will help many more connect to different commercial and residential areas, they added. They mentioned that the Metro will assume more significance as the population and the number of private vehicles grow in the city. During heavy traffic congestions, the Metro will help save time on travel and connect major parts of the city.

The sources also believe that the Metro Rail will open up opportunities for commercial growth apart from attracting investments and boosting the real estate market.