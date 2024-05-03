Hyderabad police book Amit Shah, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha for alleged poll code violation

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha have been charged by city police on Friday for allegedly involving minors in a recent election campaign.

Other accused persons in the case include T Yaman Singh, senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy and MLA T Raja Singh.

In a complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on May 1, during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah.

Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy.

The complaint alleges that during a recent rally from Laldarwaza to Sudha Talkies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency, children were observed on the dais alongside the political leaders, some even displaying BJP symbols. The rally concluded with a public meeting at Sudha Talkies, where the presence of children allegedly violated Election Commission guidelines prohibiting their participation in campaign activities.

Photographic evidence accompanying the complaint captures the accused individuals, including Amit Shah, Raja Singh, and Madhavi Latha, among others, sharing the stage with children displaying political symbols. This evidence has prompted the Moghalpura police to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.

The police have registered the case under IPC Section 188 (violation of an order issued by a public servant) and are probing it further.