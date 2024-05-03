I-T raids on Sangareddy MLA’s aide

SANGAREDDY : Income Tax officials conducted searches on Wednesday night on the residences and chit fund enterprises of S Vijayender Reddy, the former chairman of the market committee, who has close ties with Sangareddy MLA Chinta Prabhakar.

The searches commenced late on Wednesday and extended into the early hours of Thursday.

During these operations, Rs 80 lakh in cash and 3 kg gold jewellery were seized from Vijayender Reddy’s residence.

Additionally, I-T officials discovered Rs 8 lakh in chit fund holdings. The proprietors of the chit fund clarified to the authorities that these funds belonged to their customers. However, despite the explanation, the authorities seized the money.