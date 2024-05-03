Man held while trying to snatch gold chain

NIZAMABAD : A man was caught by locals while he was trying to snatch a gold chain in Subhash Nagar here Thursday. Police said the accused, Om Prakash, who resides in Adarsh Nagar, confessed to his crimes during interrogation and was later, remanded to judicial custody.

The complainant, Chikoti Pushpa, a resident of Hamalwadi, was returning on a gearless scooter with her granddaughter after offering prayers at the Ramalayam, when a masked man, the accused, stopped his vehicle and pulled the three tola gold chain from Pushpa’s neck before escaping, the complaint stated.

When they chased him, he threw the chain away in a bid to escape but the locals caught him and handed him over to the police. Prakash was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Three Town SHO L Praveen Kumar said they analysed the CCTV footage before arresting him. During the questioning, Prakash confessed to the crime, he added.