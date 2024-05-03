NMDC records best-ever April in terms of sales & dispatch

HYDERABAD : Following a record 45 metric tonnes in FY24, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) produced 3.48 million tonnes and sold 3.53 million tonnes of iron ore in the first month of FY25. While production matched up to the corresponding period last year, the company registered close to 3% growth in sales, when compared with figures from April 2023.

The company’s Kirandul and Donimalai iron ore mining complexes delivered their best April month production to date, with 13.59 long tonnes (LT) and 11.33 long tonnes, respectively. The Bacheli complex dispatched 14.86 LT in April 2024, which is 12% more than April 2023 and its highest-ever dispatch in April since inception.

Amitava Mukherjee, Chief Managing Director (Additional Charge), NMDC, said, “We are targeting north of 10% growth in our volumes in FY25 attuned to the growth trajectory of India’s iron ore output and demand. All our mining complexes have delivered a promising start and are geared up to harmonize with the new mining technologies, navigate sectoral challenges, and achieve 50 MT.”